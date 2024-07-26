Retail risk increases with disjointed delivery

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

A disjointed delivery process could hinder retailers’ success in today’s competitive e-commerce environment, according to a new report by nShift.

The global parcel delivery management software company released the report, Building a Delivery-Management Foundation Fit for the Future, emphasizing the importance of a seamless end-to-end delivery process to enhance customer experience and streamline operations.

The report highlights that differentiation and growth in retail are increasingly dependent on efficient delivery processes. Scalable and smooth delivery operations are essential for business growth, while disjointed processes and “point solutions” that don’t integrate well can multiply the risks of failure.

“Deliveries have emerged as the next battleground in multichannel and online retail,” said Mattias Gredenhag, chief technology officer of nShift. “Consumers are demanding more from their online shopping experience. Economic pressures mean that warehouses must do more with less. Technology provides opportunities for efficiency, but the risks of disruption are significant. If something goes wrong at any stage in the journey, the retailer’s reputation will suffer.”

According to Gredenhag, centring the delivery experience on a scalable delivery management system minimizes the risk of disruption, creating a better experience for customers. Additionally, it allows businesses to track, collate, and analyze data across the delivery process, helping retailers better understand their customers, minimize carbon emissions, and improve performance.