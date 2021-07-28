Reminder from ASE: Renew your subscription

The National Institute for Automotive Excellence (ASE) is reminding automotive service professionals to renew their subscriptions on the ASE Renewal App.

Introduced last year, the app extends ASP’s A1-A9 certifications without stepping foot in a test center. More than 10,000 service professionals are now using the app, ASE noted.

To keep their access to the app active, current users should renew their subscription at ASERenewalApp.com.

The app gives automotive professionals a remote option for managing their certifications and testing their technical knowledge through an app on their phone, tablet or computer. One credit is earned for each question answered correctly.

After earning eight credits in one certification area during the subscription period, the service professional receives a one-year extension to that certification. This allows them to keep their certifications current without having to go to a testing center. Users must resubscribe annually to keep their ASE renewal app account active.

For those who haven’t registered, a free three-day trial is available. Once subscribed, they have an immediate one-year extension added to their A series certifications. Technicians who have previously earned ASE automobile certifications A1-A9 can sign up for the app. Only those certifications that have been earned prior to starting an annual subscription will appear in the app.

“The ASE renewal app has become very popular with automotive service professionals. They have found the option to remotely renew A1-A9 certifications very convenient and beneficial,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “With any good subscription service, there comes a time to renew. We encourage all those who have downloaded the app to visit ASERenewalApp.com to renew their subscription so they can continue to use the app to its fullest.”