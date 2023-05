Hamilton Discount Auto Parts hosted its annual trade show on April 27.

Attendees filled up Michelangelo’s Banquet Centre in Hamilton, Ontario with a pivotal Toronto Maple Leafs game on in the background when the puck dropped. Dozens of vendors were able to showcase product offerings, ranging from components to additives to services to tools and equipment.

HDAP Trade Show 2023