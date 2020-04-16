Raybestos makes online resources available for free

Raybestos has made its online technical resources available to technicians free of charge.

The Raybestos website features how-to videos, technical bulletins, braking news, and tech tips to expand the knowledge needed to perform efficient brake work.

“Raybestos has been known as the best in brakes for over 100 years for a reason,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager at Brake Parts Inc., the parent company of the Raybestos brakes brand. “In addition to supplying top-quality brake products, we focus on ways to provide extra value to our customers. The resources section of the Raybestos website is frequently updated and always available. Customers can visit when it’s most convenient for them to learn about product advancements, learn brake repair techniques and view technical bulletins.”

With more than 75 videos available, technicians can watch brief how-to sessions with Raybestos trainers from a wide variety of topics, including:

– How Electronic Parking Brakes Work

– How to Repair a Brake Hose

– Adjusting Parking Brakes

Raybestos also offers technical bulletins that cover various brake conditions that are known to occur in vehicles. These bulletins can help technicians troubleshoot a problem when a vehicle is in their shop and find a solution. Each technical bulletin contains the vehicle involved, the condition and the repair procedure.

www.raybestos.com