PWR Steer Motion Control Systems launches new video training series

PWR Steer Motion Control Systems has launched a new series of videos on proper servicing, installation, and repair of power steering systems.

The new series is comprised of five videos that provide the latest training and in-depth instruction on power steering system inspection, power steering pump and gear box replacement, and rack and pinion assembly installation.

PWR Steer’s ongoing commitment to lowering warranty in this category is driven by the PWR Installation Ready program, packaging, and continuing to deliver the highest quality power steering products in the market.

The new videos include: Power Steering Inspection, Power Steering Gear Box Replacement, Power Steering Pump Replacement, Rack & Pinion Installation, and Flushing & Vacuum Bleeding a Power Steering System. Each video is introduced by Mike Caron, PWR Steer’s program director, and features voiceover narration, video captions, and instructive diagrams to help explain the service procedures.

The new videos can be viewed on the PWR Steer website (www.pwrsteer.com/TechnicalInfo/installationVideos/) or the PWR STEER YouTube Channel, and are compatible with Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

The series was announced by PWR Steer’s director of sales, John Sturges, who noted, “With the exception of steering specialists, we know that power steering service is not an everyday job, like filters or brakes. We developed this training series to give technicians the latest information when they take on a power steering job. Today’s power steering systems are different than those of 30 years ago. Many have remote reservoirs that need to be serviced or replaced, so we developed these videos to address these requirements and other variants to make sure techs don’t overlook them. PWR plans to roll out more videos, keying in on areas that will help further educate service centers and techs.”