ZF Aftermarket has added a completely new TRW Branded Lift Support program to its array of aftermarket steering and suspension, brake, ride control, clutch and transmission products sold in the United States and Canada.

With over 1,500 SKUs covering 99% of sales, the new TRW lift support product line is designed with the TRW focus of innovation, quality and engineering excellence. Over the course of 20 years, ZF Aftermarket has become the lift support category leader, helping distributors capture sales with first-to-market coverage, reliable fill-rates, expert cataloging data and technical support.

“We are happy to announce the launch of TRW branded Lift Supports,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket for United States and Canada. “As with our other TRW product lines, this product line is fully built around OE quality, focused on durability and performance. The new line has over 1500 SKUs covering 99% of sales, with reliable fill-rates, expert cataloging and technical support to back the product.”

The TRW lift support program is aimed at delivering customers guaranteed lifting performance and long-term durability derived from OE product development and validation process. Each product is engineered with features to reduce wear, match OE performance and extend service life.

With a centrally located warehouse, capable of Vendor Direct Shipments, the TRW lift support program can ship as a standalone product, or bundled with other ZF, Lemförder, SACHS or TRW domestic program orders.