A senior Denso VP says the company’s plans to keep up with growing vehicle sophistication – started a few years ago – are now coming to fruition with the launch of a new diagnostic platform.

Joe Mejaly, senior vice president of sales for Denso Products and Services Americas, said the new product, VehicleMRI, adds an element of predictive analytics previously unavailable to the aftermarket.

Early results have shown increased parts sales, increased hours billed, and increased average repair order for shops that use VehicleMRI, which is now available as an Android mobile app.

Mejaly said the company has launched a number of forward-looking initiatives, including several new warehouses and tech centres, the launch of a new heavy duty brand, the redesign of the company’s Denso Connect portal, and a host of new aftermarket products.

“To say we’ve been busy would be an understatement!” he said.

The electronic inspection tool, VehicleMRI, is a significant new development for the company. The compact vehicle interface device and mobile app are now compatible with Android smartphone and tablets, allowing technicians to quickly and accurately inspect vehicles and identify underperforming parts to prescribe their customers a predictive maintenance plan.

“Offering VehicleMRI to Android mobile device users saves both technicians and customers time and money,” said Hiroshi Yanone, senior manager of Connected Services at Denso Products and Services Americas. “The Android mobile platform is an industry leader when it comes to mobile operating systems, so technicians can now be more agile than ever in pinpointing problems and communicating with customers quickly and efficiently.”

VehicleMRI is a powerful tool that combines advanced technology and high-tech software so technicians can streamline the inspection process of checking and tracking the health of their customers’ cars and light trucks. In an industry powered by increasingly sophisticated electronic systems, VehicleMRI allows technicians to see beyond the visual inspection and generate a complete report in minutes that shows which electronic systems are performing properly and which are not.

In addition to detecting the source of check-engine lights and other dashboard warning lights, tests include checking the vehicle’s battery cranking voltage, identifying out-of-date software, and displaying safety recalls. VehicleMRI incorporates predictive analytics to flag parts and sensors that may need to be serviced or replaced at future mileage junctures so customers can make informed decisions on how to proceed while the vehicle is still in the shop and when to address small problems before they become bigger and more costly.

VehicleMRI allows technicians to share reports with customers by email, printout and text, while saving each report for future comparison. The VehicleMRI mobile app comes with free updates ensuring technicians have the most current information on part numbers and applications when they plug into a vehicle. The affordable tool works with domestic and foreign cars and light trucks sold in the USA that are On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD2) compliant (1996 to present).

www.densoautoparts.com