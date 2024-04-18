Price tag continues to hold back potential EV buyers

Financial barriers continue to play a crucial role in Canadians’ hesitation towards electric vehicle adoption, according to a recent study.

The latest findings from the Car Ownership Index by Turo found that one in three (29 per cent) of Canadian respondents not planning to buy an EV cite the high costs associated with these vehicles as the primary obstacle.

The index, which provides insights into Canadians’ attitudes and challenges related to car ownership, highlighted the monetary factors as significant hurdles preventing a more widespread shift to electric vehicles in the country. Despite growing environmental awareness and the increasing push towards sustainable transportation, the initial high costs of EVs remain a deterrent for a considerable segment of the population.

Vehicle ownership costs overall are further pushing Canadians towards car sharing options as many young Millennials say they can’t afford a vehicle, period.

According to the survey, 21 per cent of young millennial respondents reported using a car-sharing service within the last 18 months, a rate more than double the average across all age groups, which stands at 9 per cent.

The primary uses for car sharing among respondents included domestic leisure travel (37 per cent), running errands (29 per cent), and international leisure travel (16 per cent).