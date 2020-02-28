People & Places: Corporate moves in February 2020

People & Places, February 2020

ASE Training Managers Council

Laura Lyons, president and CEO of ATech Training, has been named chairwoman of the ATMC. She is joined on the executive committee by vice chairman Glenn Dahl (manager of technical development, Bridgestone Retail Operations), treasurer Josh McFarlin (vice president of strategic business operations, AirPro Diagnostics), secretary Tim Zilke (president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence). Jim Goepfrich, industry advocacy and development manager, DRIVE, serves as past chair.

Ateq TPMS Tools

Ateq TPMS Tools has appointed Rafid Abood to the position of technical support specialist. His responsibilities will include aiding customers in troubleshooting TPMS related issues, training customers with Ateq TPMS Tools, and TPMS tools with “powered by Ateq” software. Additionally, he will assist customers in step-by-step instructions to reset the TPMS system. Abood graduated from London Metropolitan University in London, United Kingdom in 2003 and received a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Abood has over 10-years of experience in delivering leadership, services, and solutions to the information technology sector.

Aeromotive Inc.

Jeff Stacy has been promoted to executive vice president of Aeromotive Inc., the Lenexa, Kansas-based manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories. He will also serve as executive VP of the company’s sister brand, Waterman Racing Components. Stacy, previously the vice president of Aeromotive Inc., brings his more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry to both Aeromotive Inc. and Waterman Racing Components. During his three-year term as vice president, he pushed Aeromotive into new markets and expanded its body of distributors. Now as the executive vice president of Aeromotive Inc. and Waterman Racing Components, Stacy will be guiding the companies’ executive leaders in formulating and implementing strategic plans and overseeing their operations in accordance with the competitive landscape. Previously, he has served as the company’s sales and marketing manager, vice president of operations and, most recently, vice president. Stacy has also previously worked for industry-leading companies APW/Keystone, Fragola Performance Systems/FK Rod Ends and R&R Marketing Consultants Inc.

Aeromotive Inc.

Johnson Barrick has been named vice president of sales and marketing for Aeromotive Inc., the Lenexa, Kansas-based manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories. Barrick, who formerly held the position of sales and marketing manager at Aeromotive, surpassed sales goals and pushed Aeromotive into double-digit growth in 2019. In his new role, he will be responsible for communicating sales plan objectives and organizational expenditures to remain in sync with company goals; developing, implementing and managing new and existing distribution strategies; and leading strategy for marketing, public relations and creative projects. Barrick’s previous experience has been in both government and corporate markets, working with Belmont University, the Air Force Academy and the University of Texas, San Antonio.

Mercedes-Benz Canada Adam Chamberlain has been named president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, effective April 1, 2020. He succeeds Brian D. Fulton, who has decided to pursue other opportunities after 25 years with the company. In his new role, Chamberlain will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. He will lead Mercedes-Benz Canada’s 1,200 employees across 14 locations and a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships. He has served as vice president, sales at Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) since 2016. During that time he has worked to develop new and used vehicle sales as well as the distribution and logistics functions. Chamberlain’s post prior to joining MBUSA was sales director for Mercedes-Benz UK, with overall responsibility for new and pre-owned sales as well as fleet sales and distribution.

3M Canada

Penny Wise has been named president of 3M Canada. She brings more than 20 years of international experience at 3M, beginning her career at the Canadian head office based in London, Ont. Wise has held a variety of senior leadership roles at 3M; in business, commercialization, brand and corporate marketing. In her most recent role based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Wise led 3M’s largest business as global marketing director of the Safety and Industrial Business Group. Prior to joining 3M, Wise was a marketing leader in the Canadian Hardware industry.

The Sustainability Association

Cardone CEO Mike Carr will head up the board of directors of the Association for Sustainable Manufacturing – also known as MERA, the remanufacturing and sustainability division of MEMA, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association. “This appointment is especially meaningful, since Cardoen was instrumental in the creation of MERA and Michael Cardone Jr. was the founding chairman of the organization,” said Mike Carr. “We continue to support MERA’s mission, as sustainability was at the root of Cardone’s inception and continues to be at the forefront of our business today.

Modern Industry eXpertise

Jeff O’Hara, director of sales, retail markets, automotive batteries for East Penn Manufacturing, has been named to the AASA Modern Industry eXpertise (MiX) Council’s executive committee. The MiX Council is dedicated to addressing and solving industry challenges and concerns by focusing on new ways of thinking and from the viewpoint of millennials. O’Hara brings more than 12 years of industry experience to the council’s executive committee.

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association

The Specialty Equipment Market Association has hired Jeff Dahlin as an industry sales director to help oversee a portfolio of client accounts and create partnerships for the SEMA Show, Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show, and their accompanying monthly publications and media channels. Dahlin brings with him 20 years of automotive sales, marketing, and executive-level publishing experience, including 16 years at Source Interlink and the MotorTrend Group, where he rose through the ranks at several publications as a director, group publisher, and eventually general manager of the Hot Rod Network.

Liqui Moly

Liqui Moly has doubled its staff in the Canadian market. Lenny Levac has been named director of sales, Canada and will oversee the expansion. Levac has been with Liqui Moly since 2013, most recently as business development manager for North America. Prior to that role, he had been sales manager in Canada. His responsibilities will include increasing brand awareness in Canada, expanding market penetration of existing Liqui Moly product lines, increasing Liqui Moly presence in the region and adding new product lines to the Canadian market.