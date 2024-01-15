Patrick Verriet promoted by Mann+Hummel

Patrick Verriet

Global filtration company Mann+Hummel announced that Patrick Verriet is its new Canadian business development manager.

Verriet takes over from Steve Ellis, who retired at the end of 2023.

Verriet first joined the company in 2016 as district sales manager.

“Over the past seven years with us, Patrick has proved his ability to drive growth, deliver strong customer service and help shape strategic initiatives,” said Mike Harvey, director of sales – traditional channels at Mann+Hummel. “We are very excited for Patrick’s future with us, and for the meaningful relationships he will continue to build and pursue within the automotive aftermarket.”

Verriet’s father worked for WIX Filters for 34 years. Since following in his father’s industry footsteps, Verriet has earned an automotive aftermarket professional designation and is a graduate of the Leadership 2.0 program, both through Northwood University.

He’s also a board member with the Automotive Materials Stewardship of Ontario and is the current chair of AIA Canada’s Young Professionals in the Auto care sector committee. He is also a current member of the Canadian Professional Sales Association.

Ellis, meanwhile, departed after almost a decade of leading the Canadian sales team. Harvey recognized his “dedication, compassion and respect” in the announcement.

“On behalf of our Mann+Hummel team, we thank Steve for his contributions and wish him only the best in his adventures ahead,” he said.