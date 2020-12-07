NPW Companies acquires Engine & Performance Warehouse, Inc.

Miami-based NPW Companies has acquired Denver-based Engine & Performance Warehouse, Inc.

Nearly 50 years old, EPWI is the nation’s largest engine parts specialty warehouse distribution company.

The two companies signed the deal on Dec. 4.

In addition to EPWIs focus on the western half of the United States, their footprint has a national reach boasting 13 warehouse locations in ten states. This addition further expands NPWs already substantial footprint that now totals 30 warehouse locations and 50 stores.

“We are thrilled to partner with this long-established and trusted company,” said Larry Pacey, founder, president and CEO of NPW Companies. “EPWI is known for experienced, knowledgeable employees, robust logistics capabilities, substantial inventories, consistent performance and strong supplier partnerships. They make for a fantastic addition to the NPW family.”

Engine & Performance Warehouse currently services more than 6,500 active customers including automotive jobbers, machine shops, and engine rebuilders.

In addition to an impressive geographic presence, EPWI also claims an extensive master catalog with more than 100 engine parts product lines, and over 200,000 SKUs. It supports over 100 brand names (all major engine parts brands) as well as a handful of private label brands, including EPWI Private Label, E-Force Performance, E-Direct Value Brand, and Engine Pro & Engine Pro Performance.

“NPW shares the same values as we do along with the same challenges, and are growing a highly successful entity,” said Paul Van Woensel, president of EPWI. “So many things are required of a distributor these days and the list keeps growing. The strengths of our companies when combined create the critical mass to address these changing requirements and successfully carry us into the future.”

NPW currently has 17 warehouse locations and more than 50 store locations across the United States and Canada, and services more than 150 Certified Service Centers. The company is a shareholder owner of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., as well as a member of the Automotive Accessories Marketing (AAM) Group