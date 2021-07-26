New Rotary tire changer

After listening to the feedback of customers, Rotary has designed a new tire changer.

The R1200 Leverless Pro tire changer has also been designed in response to challenges facing today’s service and repair shops, in hopes of addressing common issues, the company said in an announcement.

It has new features and is designed with automated intuitive controls to help technicians reduce repair time, boost their accuracy, and change high-performance tires and rims more easily and without causing damage.

“With so many different wheel types out on the road, we knew it was important to have a tool that can meet our customers’ needs whether they are changing a run-flat, low-profile or light truck tire,” Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary, said in an announcement.

“Over the years, we’ve received feedback from shops on what they need and want in a tire changer, and the R1200 delivers on those insights. From the synchronized arms, automated features and ergonomic design to the wheel lift and leverless demount tool, the R1200 is designed to help make what technicians do every day easier.”

Features of the tire changer include a quick-locking and adjustable center post that offers three different height options to work from, giving operators added flexibility. Technicians can easily select the height that works best for each tire, helping to increase productivity and improve efficiencies as well as reduce the chance of injuries.

The tire changer can handle wheel diameters from 10-30 inches, tire widths of up to 19 inches, (depending on wheel offset) and a maximum tire diameter of 47 inches. It also comes equipped with variable speed control, which allows the operator to determine the rate of speed at which the tire spins. Having slower spin speed options allows for more control and helps avoid damage to specialty rims and tires.

The changer’s dual bead rollers work to easily separate the tire from the wheel. Each bead roller can be used independently, or the arms can be fully synchronized. This removes the need for a camera or mirror to check the tire placement. With the match mounting feature, it is easy to index a tire to a wheel. These features allow technicians to change tires faster and get their customers’ vehicles back on the road quicker.