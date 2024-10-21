subscribe
SKF adds new products

SKF adds new products

Adam Malik

SKF Automotive introduced new products at Automechanika this year.

The engine Masterkit is a comprehensive service solution that combines the water pump and timing belt kit with the auxiliary belt and tensioners kit in one package solution.

SKF will also manufacture CV joints and driveshafts in-house at its Italian OE Airasca facility.

It added new bearing solutions for electric vehicles in China that can handle motor speeds of up to 30,000 rpm while maintaining performance in extreme temperature conditions. Additionally, low-friction tapered roller bearings boost system efficiency, potentially enhancing the range and longevity of electric vehicles.

