Hunter Engineering announced that 13 ADAS calibration target packages may now be bought online through the HunterNet 2 customer portal.

The OEM-approved targets can be used for various ADAS calibration procedures with Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS system, such as surround-view, lane watch and forward-facing cameras and radar.

The selection includes camera calibration targets for Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Ford and GM vehicles, as well as universal radar plates and cube reflectors.