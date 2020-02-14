New program automatically texts inspection results to customers

Hunter Engineering Company and Kimoby have announced a new integration to automatically send inspection results to customers via text.

According to a joint announcement, the program solves a problem for busy shops where advisors may not always present inspection findings to customers, causing under-informed customers and missed service opportunities.

This new integration helps ensure inspection findings can always be shared, which better informs customers and increases service opportunities.

A vehicle simply drives through Hunter’s autonomous inspection systems, Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge, which captures alignment and tire tread depth results instantly. Then, the Hunter inspection results can be integrated with the Kimoby platform and automatically sent to the customer.

Kimoby is a cloud-based communication platform, specializing in smart and automated two-way conversation and transmission of multimedia content, that helps businesses of all sizes engage with their customers through their preferred messaging channel.

Hunter Engineering Company is a global leader in alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment.

