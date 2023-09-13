New EV chargers announced for Quebec

Quebec is getting hundreds of new electric vehicle fast chargers, the federal government recently announced.
The $30 million investment will bring 1,500 chargers total with 400 of them fast chargers across the province.
The government’s announcement noted that almost 260,000 incentives to buy or lease a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses — with almost 137,000 of those coming from Quebec.
The money is being spread across 18 projects, including:
So far, 45,000 chargers have been installed across the country.
