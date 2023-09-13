New EV chargers announced for Quebec

Quebec is getting hundreds of new electric vehicle fast chargers, the federal government recently announced.

The $30 million investment will bring 1,500 chargers total with 400 of them fast chargers across the province.

The government’s announcement noted that almost 260,000 incentives to buy or lease a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses — with almost 137,000 of those coming from Quebec.

The money is being spread across 18 projects, including:

$21.7 million to Hydro-Québec to install 1194 chargers, including 385 fast chargers

$4.4 million to the Canadian National Railway Company to support 62 fast chargers at train stations across Canada, including 12 in Quebec

$1.3 million to Les Pétroles R.L. Inc. to deploy 57 chargers across Quebec

$375,000 to Bell Canada to install 75 Level 2 chargers at workplaces across the province

$300,000 to Syndicat des copropriétaires Lowney sur Ville to install 60 Level 2 chargers in multi-use residential buildings in Montreal

$133,775 to the Conseil régional de l’environnement et du développement durable de l’Outaouais to deliver 23 chargers across the Outaouais region

$88,311 to the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport to support the installation of 31 EV chargers

Funding to help install another 126 chargers across the province, all of which will be available by 2025

So far, 45,000 chargers have been installed across the country.