Navistar expands retail footprint

Five Canadian locations are part of an expansion from Navistar’s all-makes and models aftermarket truck and bus parts brand, Fleetrite.

It is expanding its retail footprint to 31 locations through partnerships with Navistar’s International truck and IC Bus dealer networks. The latest announcement adds 13 locations.

The Canadian locations are at Dawson International Truck Centres in Kamloops and Vernon, British Columbia, International Rive Nord in Dorval and Laval, Quebec and Summit Truck Group in Taber, Alberta.

Navistar’s announcement noted that the company has now exceeded its goal of 20 store openings in 2021. It is on track to have 50 Fleetrite locations by 2025.

“Being front and center for our customers with over 100 product lines that cover around 90 per cent of all vehicles on the road is vital to aiding in sufficient uptime,” said Chintan Sopariwala, group vice president of parts.

Fleetrite, it added, has 16 new product launches planned for 2022, including an expanded selection of radiators, grilles and bumpers.