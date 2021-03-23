More public EV charging options coming to Canada with new agreement

FLO, a North American charging network for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment, has signed an agreement with Greenlots, (a member of the Shell Group) for a new roaming agreement, unlocking even more public charging stations across the U.S. and Canada.

Greenlots has strong presence and a wide network of EV charging stations around the world, particularly in the United States and Canada.

As a result of the agreement, 2,250 level 2 and 383 level 3 public Greenlots stations in North America can now be accessed and activated via the FLO smartphone app. In conjunction with FLO’s other roaming partners, FLO members now have access to nearly 55,000 options for their charging needs.

“At FLO, our mission is to fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption. Opening our charging ecosystem to other networks is a concrete way we can make it more convenient for EV drivers to charge their vehicle, regardless of where they want to go,” said Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of FLO. “This new collaboration with Greenlots is yet another milestone in the development of our FLO network, building an even better member experience. Becoming a member of the FLO network is free and easily done by downloading our app. I am thrilled by the perspective of facilitating an ever-growing number of clean EV journeys across the continent.”

The collaboration between FLO and Greenlots is an important milestone and builds on FLO’s ongoing commitment to open additional EV charging networks.

“Collaborating between the different EV networks is key for electric vehicles to become more accessible and appealing for consumers,” adds Tremblay. “Since 2015, FLO has been leading the way with this type of roaming agreement, and we are thrilled to be adding Greenlots to the list.”

In addition to Greenlots, FLO members can use their app to access stations on the following networks: BC Hydro EV Network, ChargePoint, eCharge Network, and Electric Circuit.