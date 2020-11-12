Mitchell1’s ProDemand software will streamline estimate guide module

The upcoming release of Mitchell 1’s ProDemand auto repair information software introduces enhancements to the estimate guide module that will streamline the user experience.

Service writers and shop managers will benefit from having labor times, OEM parts pricing and part diagrams consolidated on a single page, making it faster to find the information and elements needed for the estimate.

“Mitchell 1 has been the leader in mechanical labor estimates for over half a century. Our ProDemand team works continuously to develop new features that help improve the user experience,” said Gary Hixson, senior product marketing manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1. “The latest enhancements make it faster and easier than ever to navigate directly to the information needed to kick off the repair process with an estimate that paves the way for an efficient, profitable job.”

Enhancements that help streamline the user experience include:

Streamlined navigation to reduce clicks and speed lookups and estimates

Labor times, OEM parts pricing and part diagrams consolidated on a single page

Increased download speed for faster delivery of information

Easy access to parts graphics make mechanical estimating easier than ever

User-friendly display of maintenance and fluids information including auto-expand capability, search and mileage interval display

Automated calculations and the ability to add or subtract part quantities to the quote with a single click

Instant access

The ProDemand Estimate Guide is integrated with the Mitchell 1 shop management software, Manager SE, giving shops instant access to maintenance schedules, TSBs, recalls, tracking and industry-leading labor guides directly from the system’s dashboard.

ProDemand provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information with exclusive SureTrack real-world insights in a single lookup. The 1Search Plus search engine returns auto repair information in a user-friendly graphical “card” layout aligned with a technician’s workflow. Key features include expert-based Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference, interactive color wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common repair procedures, and a Top 10 Repairs dashboard displaying the most common issues for the selected vehicle.

