Mister Transmission hosts charity golf tournament

Franchise owners, store support staff and special guests took part in the 2021 Mister Transmission Charity Golf Tournament recently.

After the 52 golfers wrapped up their 18 holes at the Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ontario, a dinner was held with live entertainment.

The highlight of the round was on Hole 10. Tony Kuczynski, president and CEO of Mister Transmission, hosted a “Beat the Boss” challenge where golfers could attempt to out-drive him on the hole. Buying an opportunity to challenge Kuczynski earned the golfer an arm’s length of raffle tickets. Successfully out-driving him, or if he put one outside the fairway, earned another set of tickets for a $300 cash prize.

Check out photos from the event below. More pictures will be added as they become available so check back in the coming days to see new ones.

Mister Transmission 2021 Charity Golf Tournament