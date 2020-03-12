Mister Transmission cancels AGM, gala dinner

Mister Transmission has canceled its annual general meeting and gala, which had been scheduled to be held March 28.

Company president and CEO Tony Kuczynski said, “It’s not the right time to be bringing Mister Transmission team members from coast to coast together in one large room in Toronto.”

In a letter to Mister Transmission franchisees, Kuczynski said concerns over the corona virus and COVID-19 outweigh the benefits of getting together.

“At a later date, we will meet to share all the good work underway and to celebrate our successes of the past year. For now, safety for our families, our staff and our customers must be our first priority,” he said.

The company plans to monitor the situation and follow guidance from Health Canada.