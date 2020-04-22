Mazda U.S. offers free oil changes to health care workers

Mazda in the United States will give free oil changes to healthcare workers as a way of thanking them for their “selfless dedication.”

An Essential Car Care Fact Sheet from the vehicle manufacturer offers the details of the program, which will be in effect through May 4. It is expected to cost the company some $5 million in service costs.

The vehicles covered include non-Mazda models but exclude vintage, exotic and off-road vehicles.

They will also be eligible for enhanced vehicle cleaning services.

There is no word yet if Mazda Canada plans to follow suit.