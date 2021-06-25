MAC Tools hosts most successful expo to date

After a long year of virtual conferences and tradeshows, the 30th annual MAC Tools Tool Fair took place at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida from June 3 to 5. The most recent in-person Tool Fair was held in February 2020 at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado.

More than 650 franchisees and 85 vendors took part in the expo, and the total attendance exceeded 2,000 people, including guests, employees, and suppliers.

“MAC Tools was proud to host the 30th annual Tool Fair at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando,” said Phillip Cox, President of MAC Tools. “Tool Fair is geared towards our valued franchisees with a focus on connectivity, training and new products.”

New this year, the company showcased more than 200 new products and completed more than 20 hours of training. Over the course of three days, MAC associates and suppliers were stationed at their booths to see distributors and guests. Strategic supplier meetings also took place throughout the expo, making this event a very interactive and informative one for all.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions between states, and across North America, some distributors also participated in the tool fair remotely via Zoom and virtual tours and demonstrations, where they were able to share the latest products and information with guests.

More than 1,000 distributors ordered product during the expo, with Canadian distributors leading the way, making this year’s tool fair the most successful to date in terms of sales volume. An additional $100,000 in prizes were given away at the event, including a lease on a Corvette, Silverado, Can Am Spyder, and ATV.

“Tool Fair 2021 could be considered our biggest success yet, given our accomplishments as a team, and the remarkable performance of our business over the last 16 months. Tool Fair is MAC Strong,” Cox concluded.

Tool Fair 2022 will be held in Nashville, Tennessee. Exact dates will be announced later this year.