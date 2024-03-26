Lordco readies for tradeshow, marks 50 years

Attendees walk the show floor of the 2023 Lordco Trade Show

It’s been 50 years since Lordco Auto Parts first launched and that will be the theme of this year’s annual trade show in Vancouver.

“This event promises an unparalleled experience for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike,” the company said in an announcement promoting the show taking place April 3-4 at the PNE Coliseum and Agridome.

The show will be Lordco’s 34th and will showcase more than 400 vendors, the biggest collection in years, said Sarah Durant, the company’s vice president of marketing.

“We have spent months preparing and planning to ensure this year’s event, which falls on Lordco’s 50th anniversary, is better than the last and a must-attend event,” she added.

The show will be attended by professionals spanning the automotive industry, from shop owners to fleet managers to dealership representatives. It is a buying show, so attendees will have be able to buy essential auto parts, participate in hands-on demonstrations, talk to industry experts and peers and gain insights into the future of automotive parts technology.

Exclusive deals and discounts will be made available at the show, including special red sheets offering limited-time pricing on select items.

Doors open at 1 p.m., wrapping up at 10 p.m. each day. Admission is free, along with parking. Food and beverages will be available on site.

For those who haven’t registered, you can do so at the door.