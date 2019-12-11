Lordco establishes foothold in Alberta

Lordco Auto Parts, Ltd., the largest distributor and retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in British Columbia has expanded into Alberta, opening its first store in Calgary.

Lordco now operates 98 locations.

“Lordco Auto Parts is very excited to enter the Alberta market with our new superstore in Southeast Calgary,” says general manager James Ward. “We feel this is a great time to bring the Lordco brand to Alberta and look forward to providing a high level of customer experience to the local market. We also look forward to continued expansion within Alberta soon.”

With a total footprint of 43,000 sq. ft. including 12,500 sq. ft. of retail space, the new store located at 70 Glendeer Circle Street Southeast is Lordco’s largest location yet. The new store also features Lordco’s new retail design concept including a dedicated Truck Centre within the store. Newly opened in October, Lordco Calgary will serve customers across Southern Alberta.

Lordco houses an extensive line of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories including displays and products from its 11 product divisions; automotive, chemicals, engine parts, equipment, high performance, import, paint and body, RV and marine, tools, truck accessories, and welding.

The Calgary location will offer a number of unique products including truck accessories and camping supplies as well as traditional automotive and light truck repair parts.

Lordco Auto Parts already has further expansion plans to serve a wider geographic area in Alberta.

Lordco Auto Parts has more than 2,000 employees.

www.Lordco.com