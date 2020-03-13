Lordco cancels trade show

For the first time in its 46-year history, auto parts distributor Lordco has cancelled its trade show.

The company says it is acting out of an abundance of caution for public health and safety, given the recent repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak — including evolving travel restrictions, and new regulations governing large gatherings in the province.

The annual event had been scheduled for April 1-2.

“This is the first time Lordco has had to cancel a trade show in their 46-year history but the health and safety of our vendor community, our customers and our staff is our top priority,” a statement from the Maple Ridge, B.C.-based company reads. “The Lordco executive team would like to express their gratitude to all our event partners and exhibitors for their understanding and support for this decision.”

In anticipation of the cancellation of the show, organizers developed a contingency plan in concert with vendor partners. Customers will be able to take advantage of trade show pricing and promotions through the month of April.

In what is being billed as a “virtual show experience,” customers will be able to order products based on in-booth pricing from the comfort and safety of their own office.

“Our marketing and sales teams will be working tirelessly to allow you the same opportunities you would have had as a show attendee,” the company says. “We look forward to offering you everything you had hoped to find and more.”

A family-owned-and-operated business since 1974, Lordco has over 98 locations and more than 2,100 employees.

www.lordco.com