Lindertech training returns in September

The Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario announced the return of Lindertech Training in Toronto this fall.

Under the theme of “Get Back to the Future,” the event will be held Sept. 21-24 at the Hilton Meadowvale Hotel in Mississauga. It’s part of the AARO Symposium and Trade Show. It will feature management training and the latest technical information on advanced automotive technology.

The event will feature management and technical training from trainers Maylan Newton, Scot Manna, Mark Lemay and John Thornton. Management topics include facility processes and procedures and customer experience and more. Technical training includes domestic driveability diagnostics, vehicle communications, scopes and more.

Lindertech has been recognized as a Canadian leader in high‐quality training for the automotive repair and service industry. John Cochrane, a former long-time shop owner in Toronto, and his wife Leah were key in bringing Lindertech to Canada in 2006. The paid decided that AARO would take the reigns on this event for 2022. John continues to be involved in the planning of the training through his role as a director on the AARO board.

“I am confident that AARO is committed to ensure that the Lindertech Training standard continues to be of the highest quality,” John said. “With in‐person training cut back over the past two years due to the pandemic, I know that technicians missed this high level of training and look forward to this opportunity.”