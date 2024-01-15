Leading aftermarket voice Ann Wilson to retire

Ann Wilson speaks at the 2023 MEMA Vision Conference in Chicago

One of the leading voices on the political stage for the automotive aftermarket is retiring.

Ann Wilson, industry veteran and member of the Automotive Hall of Fame, is hanging it up at the end of the year, MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association announced.

She will transition to the role of being the executive vice president of MEMA government affairs as Ana Meuwissen joins the group as of March 11 to take over Wilson’s role of senior vice president of MEMA government affairs.

“For more than 20 years, Ann Wilson has been a guiding light, expertly navigating the legislative and regulatory landscapes,” said Bill Long, CEO of MEMA, which represents both original equipment and automotive aftermarket suppliers. “Her deep understanding of the needs of the vehicle supplier community and her exceptional leadership have left an indelible mark on MEMA and the entire supplier industry. We are deeply grateful to Ann for her service.”

Wilson has been a leading voice in Washington, D.C., especially as the right to repair debate has heated up in recent years. She has spoken at countless industry events, such as MEMA’s Vision Conference and AAPEX, on the topic.

Meanwhile, Meuwissen will work closely with Wilson during the transition. Meuwissen’s experience includes serving as director of government relations with MEMA from 1988-2005. Since 2012, she has led government affairs for Bosch in the U.S. She is also a former chair of MEMA’s government affairs committee and is the current chair of the government affairs advisory committee of MEMA’s board of directors.

“Ana Meuwissen’s return to MEMA is a significant gain for our organization,” Long said. “Her profound understanding of industry policies, her proactive approach, and her proven leadership skills make her the ideal successor to carry forward Ann’s legacy.”