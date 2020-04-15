KYB launches two promotions to help shops draw traffic

KYB says it will run both of its national promotion programs simultaneously to help both service providers and auto parts distributors in these difficult times.

The “Feeling Is Believing” consumer rebate promotion begins today and will run through the end of June.

The “Strut-Plus Rewards” for Parts Professionals runs in May and June.

“Now, more than ever, we felt it was important to get aggressive and support our customers at all levels of distribution with effective National Promotions” stated Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s director of product and marketing.

Feeling Is Believing allows consumers to earn $75 when they purchase a set of four KYB Strut-Plus products or $25 on the purchase of four KYB shocks or struts. This promotion is open to all consumers whether they purchase the shocks themselves or from a professional service provider.

Strut-Plus Rewards enables parts professionals to earn up to $450 on a prepaid Mastercard gift card. During the two-month promotional period, parts professionals will earn $10 on sales of KYB shocks and struts and $25 on sales of KYB Strut-Plus assemblies. Parts Professionals can learn more about this promotion, and track their sales at Strut-Plus Rewards.

www.kyb.com.