Kidney Car donors now get bigger receipt

If a customer is having a ‘repair or replace’ debate in your shop, they may now have more incentive to consider scrapping their vehicle.

Kidney Car announced recently that an unwanted vehicle could net the owner a 2022 tax receipt of a minimum of $700.

“We aim to make the process as easy as possible,” said David Cybulski, managing director of Kidney Car.

Cars can be donated online at kidneycar.ca or by calling toll-free 1-866-788-2277. The group provides free towing within 48 hours and donors receive a minimum of $700 value charitable tax receipt for their donation. Newer models, in roadworthy condition, may qualify for a significantly larger tax receipt, it noted.

“Some donors have shared that their second vehicle is no longer needed, while others want to bypass the challenge of selling an older vehicle privately or are tired [of] shelling out countless dollars on repairs,” Cybulski said.

Donated vehicles are either recycled or sold. Proceeds are invested back into initiatives provide support to Canadians affected by kidney disease. The funds help with kidney research and provide support to those affected through programs and services to help ease the burden.

“It’s a win-win for The Kidney Foundation and for the donors,” Cybulski said. “Kidney Car takes care of everything, and donors are confident their car donation’s value has been maximized to support Canadian kidney patients when they need it the most.”