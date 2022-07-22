Jobber of the Year winner changes banners

Pièces d’auto Lacroix has joined UAP and will become a NAPA Auto Parts associate.

The 2018 Jobber of the Year, led by brothers Dany and Kevin Lacroix, were previously with Uni-Select.

The company’s five stores — located in Laval, Saint-Eustache, Terrebonne, Boisbriand, and Mirabel — will change over on Sept. 26.

The company was founded by the brothers’ grandfather Jean-Guy in 1977. They took over the business from their father, Sylvain, in 2016.

“We’re excited to join the NAPA banner and be a part of this national network of stores,” said Dany in the announcement. “NAPA has a strong brand that inspires confidence, and its team’s vision for the future will allow us to continue growing our business. In addition, our family’s customer-centric vision and emphasis on teamwork perfectly align with NAPA’s company values.”

UAP’s release noted that this move “will allow NAPA to consolidate its position as a leader in the region and expand its customer base.”

Dominic Baribeau, Vice President of NAPA, Quebec region, highlighted the company’s strength over generations that they stand out in Montreal’s North Shore with its customer service and community involvement.

“We are very proud to bring them on board and to be able to benefit from their vast experience and passion,” he added.

There are now 127 NAPA Auto Parts stores in Quebec and 575 Canada-wide.

Upon winning the Jobber of the Year Award, the brothers talked about how their passion for finding challenges drives them to be better. Read about their success in the July/August 2018 issue of Jobber News.