Jobber News Executive Outlook: Niall Black

We reached out to a number of leaders and executives from the supply chain to jobber stores and asked them to highlight how business will change in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2022 issue.

Niall Black, Vice President | Motorcade Industries

I see the aftermarket continuing to change over the next 12 months due to various prevalent forces having a significant impact on day-to-day operations. Labour shortages, price increases, abnormal cost of living increases, and the challenges associated with inconsistent inventory availability, are all going to force change. The jobber will have to be more creative with existing personnel and when hiring new employees. They’re going to have to forecast inventories differently based on the market forces impacting supply, and they’re going to have to adjust buying and selling practices to ensure competitiveness while also maintaining profitability.

There will certainly be numerous challenges facing jobbers in the year ahead but I feel inconsistent inventory supply will be the most challenging of all. With increased demand for aftermarket components, numerous supply chain issues and labour shortages regionally and globally, it’s the perfect storm contributing to inconsistent inventory availability. The current inventory availability issues are the worst we’ve encountered since the pandemic began. From everything we’re reading and hearing, there is minimal short-term relief. This will impact the aftermarket across all levels for the foreseeable future.

I believe the biggest opportunity in the year ahead is clear and concise communication internally and externally, so staff and customers are well-versed on the status of key day-to-day scenarios. There are numerous fluid situations impacting everyone across all aspects of the aftermarket that information — be it an FYI, good or bad news — will help to temper uncertainty and frustration. Those that communicate and explain the factors impacting their business and the customer, will maintain and build trust and understanding. This will therefore enhance the jobber-client relationship.