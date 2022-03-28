Jobber News Annual Shop Survey is back

Jobber News is once again seeking the opinions of shops across the country to evaluate how they work with jobbers and sourcing parts in general.

The results of this survey will be published in the May 2022 issue of Jobber News.

The survey is available through this link.

This survey is intended to help Canada’s jobbers better serve the needs of automotive service providers. Your answers will help jobbers shape their business to serve you better. Please take a few minutes to complete the questions in this survey.

All responses are confidential.

Thank you in advance for your time.

Sincerely,

Adam Malik

Managing Editor

Jobber News

