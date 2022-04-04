JNPSoft, Opticat unify branding

OptiCat and JNPSoft announced the launch of a new unified branding strategy in concert with the broader TecAlliance Group.

Each company will retain their unique offerings and positioning. But they will also unify their go-to-market approach, said their announcement.

Both brands focus on supplier and data receiver needs in North America that use the Auto Care Association ACES and PIES standards.

“This brand update provides us with an important and recognizable tool to market our innovative products effectively,” the announcement said.

The OptiCat and JNPSoft announcement highlighted three pillars on which the brand update is based: Customer orientation, identity and a contemporary look and feel

“We are very pleased to bring these two great brands to market at a time when the digitalization needs of the market are expanding rapidly,” said Charley Johnson, CEO of OptiCat and JNPSoft. “Our new branding will help us to get our cohesive message to the market.”

“Unifying these two strong brands under a similar look and feel reflects the close cooperation and collaboration we enjoy with each other and with our customers,” said Nat Di Censo, chief operating officer of the customer programs group of OptiCat and JNPSoft. “We will continually strive to make the OptiCat and JNPSoft team the best choice as service provider for the aftermarket industry. Our new logo mirrors our ability to provide the best data solutions to our customers.”