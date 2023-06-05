JNP Soft Opticat partners with MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers

A new strategic partnership between JNPSoft OptiCat and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers will offer value-added benefits

MEMA will offer unique incentives on JNPSoft OptiCat licensed products, access to resources and trade information for new members of its aftermarket suppliers group.

“MEMA is excited to provide exclusive benefits for new members,” said Collin Shaw, chief commercial vehicle officer at MEMA, which represents vehicle suppliers in the aftermarket and original equipment segments. “As part of the value proposition new members will have access to industry-leading products and consulting services of JNPSoft OptiCat at a discounted price. ”

Both MEMA and JNPSoft OptiCat noted in the announcement that they aim to improve the flow of information available and provide effective solutions to the heavy-duty industry.

JNPSoft OptiCat will provide discounts on subscription products and consulting services to commercial vehicle suppliers as an immediate benefit.

“MEMA Aftermarket combines the access, legislative and networking support required to be successful in this industry,” said Blake Barson, director of data service and national sales at OptiCat. “We look forward to welcoming new members and helping them sell more parts.”