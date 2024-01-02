JC Washbish named Alliance president

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has a new president.

Its board of directors announced JC Washbish to the role. The move was effective January 1. He will lead the Alliance’s executive staff and shareholder membership.

Washbish joined the Alliance in 2016 as sales, marketing and brand manager. In 2017, he was promoted to director of marketing. In 2019, he moved into the role of vice president of sales and marketing.

As president, Washbish will work directly with the board on organizational directives, business development, and industry relations. All departments and their executive leadership will report to Washbish, who will steer the company’s initiatives and goals.

Eli N. Futerman, the company’s board chairman and co-owner of Hahn Automotive Warehouse, welcomed Washbish to the role.

“JC brings youth, enthusiasm and vision to our shareholders as our new leader,” he said.

Corey Bartlett, treasurer of the Alliance’s board of directors and CEO of Automotive Parts Headquarters, highlighted the board’s excitement to promote Washbish and how it fits with the company’s strategy.

“The Alliance board of directors has always been very strategic about the long-term future of the Alliance and the continued success of its shareholders,” he said in the announcement. “This strategic focus on the future of the Alliance led us to JC eight years ago.”

Before joining the Alliance, Washbish was an account executive with Niterra North America (formerly NGK Spark Plugs) where he was responsible for major retail accounts.

Washbish holds a Juris Doctor from Ava Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida, and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. He has also received his AAP designation from the University of the Aftermarket and is a graduate of its Leadership 2.0 program.

“The Alliance while continue to be a driving force in the independent aftermarket,” said Washbish. “Our members are progressive, forward-thinking and eager to expand the Alliance’s influence throughout North America. We have the best team and work with the best channel partners in the industry. We are looking forward to continual growth.”

He will report directly to CEO John R. Washbish and the Alliance board of directors.