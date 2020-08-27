It’s award season: Here’s to your jobber!

By Allan Janssen

Every great business needs great suppliers.

Without the products, services, and training they offer, most enterprises would be hard pressed to keep their customers satisfied.

And nowhere is that more true than in the just-in-time world of auto repair.

Your customers expect you to diagnose their vehicle problems efficiently, get your hands on the right replacement parts quickly, and get the job done before day’s end. Given the complexity of modern vehicles, that’s a tall order indeed. And without good suppliers, it’s unlikely to happen.

Given your suppliers’ potential impact on your success, let me ask you a question: Do you reward a particular store with the bulk of your parts purchases? Or do you deal with three or four different jobbers in equal measure?

Industry watchers tell us that splitting the pie equally doesn’t make as much sense as developing a strong relationship with a particular supplier, one that understands your business, knows you and your staff, and is willing to work hard for the lion’s share of your business.

If you have a

special relationship

with your jobber,

you might want

to let them know

how much you

appreciate them.

Those of you who give 80% of your business to a first-call jobber know exactly what I’m talking about. Together you’re creating a productive and symbiotic bond that drives both of your success.

Let me further suggest that if you have that kind of special relationship, you might want to let them know how much you appreciate them. Here’s an idea: Nominate them as the Jobber of the Year.

Each year we recognize a jobber that goes above and beyond the call of duty, that has made significant and positive changes in the last 12 months, and that deserves a shout out for their contributions to the betterment of our industry.

As a trade publication, we share your passion for the industry. We’re always looking for good stories to tell – stories about companies that have implemented new work systems, improved productivity, delivered high levels of customer satisfaction, won surprising victories, and overcome real-world challenges.

These stories will fill our year-end issue, as we name the jobber of the year. We need your help in finding the business successes that move our industry forward.

We’ve opened nominations for the 2020 Jobber of the Year. The form is on our website. If you know a business that is trying something new to build customer loyalty, please take a moment to let us know about it.

We all know that some businesses are running on autopilot. We’re hoping stories about the most progressive companies out there will wake them up and give them a vision of what is truly possible in this wonderful industry.

Nominate your choice at: www.autoserviceworld.com/jobber-of-the-year-2020