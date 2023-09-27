Industry heavyweights ready to share knowledge

When it comes to big names in the automotive aftermarket, they don’t get too much bigger than this.

Bill Long, president and CEO of MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group (also known as The Group) and John Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance will take part in a “Brewing Brilliance” webinar this week.

The MEMA Modern Industry eXpertise (MiX) will host the event in support of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its Coffee Club campaign. Naturally, it will be held on International Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

The webinar is being billed as “a thought-provoking roundtable discussion.” Long, Pavey and Washbish will share insights and touch on formative influences, career pathways, innovation and more.

“One of the primary objectives of the MiX council is to give younger aftermarket employees a voice about future aftermarket challenges while also providing development opportunities,” said Ryan Devine, MiX chairman. “Our upcoming Brewing Brilliance webinar will give the entire industry the opportunity to hear how aftermarket legends navigated their careers and what they feel will be critical moving into the future.”

Todd Hack, chairman of the UAF Coffee Club work group highlighted the opportunity to hear from some of the industry’s biggest leaders. “This is a terrific opportunity to gain incredible insight and knowledge, and also ‘pour it forward’ to support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its educational mission,” he said.

All industry members are invited to attend the “Brewing Brilliance” webinar. To register, click here.