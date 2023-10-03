I-CAR boosts Canadian welding training

I-CAR Canada announced a partnership with the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB Group) to increase welding training opportunities across the country.

The partnership will see CWB lend its training facilities in Milton, Ontario, and Nisku, Alberta, as well as instructors nationwide for training to I-CAR Canada.

I-CAR Canada is a is a training and recognition program run by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada.

CWB Group will grow in the collision industry and expand its network under the partnership while sharing its expertise.

The deal will ensure that welding training from I-CAR Canada is accessible to all Canadians in a timely manner. Instructors will travel across Canada to train technicians in-shop, ensuring more collision shops in rural and urban areas of the country will be able to offer safe, quality and timely vehicle repairs.

“This is an incredible opportunity to provide I-CAR welding training to rural, sometimes inaccessible, areas of Canada,” said Stuart Klein, vice president of collision programs at AIA Canada. “Working with the CWB Group at these facilities and through their travelling instructors will ensure that all Canadian collision sector businesses, regardless of their location, will have access to the training they need to safely repair vehicles.”

“At CWB Group, we’re committed to enhancing the skills of Canada’s welding community. Partnering with I-CAR Canada allows us to combine our robust training infrastructure with their specialized curriculum, ensuring a brighter, safer future for the collision industry. Together, we’re reaching every corner of Canada,” said Bill Gwynne, vice president of industry solutions at the CWB Group.