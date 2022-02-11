How many Canadians are looking for a new job, and why

More than a quarter of Canadians will soon be looking to say goodbye to their current employer and hello to something new, according to recent research.

In fact, they’re already doing so.

The bi-annual Job Optimism survey of more than 500 Canadian professionals from talent and business consulting firm Robert Half found that 28 per cent of workers will be looking for a new job in the first half of this year.

Just six months ago, that number was at 21 per cent.

The top reasons for wanting a change are a salary boost (59 per cent), greater appreciation for their skills and contributions (38 per cent) and the ability to work remotely permanently (35 per cent).

Who’s most looking to make a change? It’s Millennials (40 per cent) and employees who have been with their company between five and nine years (37 per cent). Furthermore, the survey found that almost one-in-five (19 per cent) of those looking for a new job would quit even without another one lined up.

“The tight labour market in Canada shows no signs of easing, which means competition remains fierce for talented professionals at all levels,” said David King, Canadian senior managing director of Robert Half. “With skilled workers in the driver’s seat, companies need to go above and beyond to keep their best talent on board. For managers, this means checking in regularly with their teams to gauge satisfaction, offering above-average compensation and benefits, providing opportunities for advancement, and ensuring employee recognition is top of mind.”