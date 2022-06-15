How chat features can drive your bottom line

Do you communicate with your customers via online chat? If not, you should look at implementing such a tool in your store.

A recent survey of customer service leaders gave big thumbs up to using digital chat tools to boost customer experience and meet revenue goals. Clickatell, a chat commerce business, found that 99 per cent of executives were on board with using the tools to better their business.

In its latest Chat Commerce Trends Report, Clickatell found that responders were finding trouble in meeting sales goals and that a technology or process was getting in the way.

Service teams reported that they use antiquated methods for accepting payments, such as sending an invoice or taking credit card information. However, 97% of leaders agreed that using chat-to-pay technology would be of benefit. And while almost half (48 per cent) of organizations don’t accept chat payments plan to do so in the future.

Furthermore, nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) said that using chat channels for payments would help the company meet revenue goals. Nearly all (97 per cent) said that investing in chat payment technology would pay for itself.

“Revenue-generating responsibilities of customer service departments have significantly increased, while many of their technical capabilities have remained the same,” said Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell. “With rising revenue expectations should also come the tools and investments that help customer service departments meet them. Chat commerce providing seamless and secure engagement and transactions that allows representatives to support customers along their entire path to purchase, while also encouraging the opportunity for increased sales.”

WhatsApp (47 per cent), Google Chat (40 per cent) and Facebook Messenger (31 per cent) were the most popular chatting apps used by teams.

As for benefits, they noted faster response times, simplicity and ease for customers, improved customer satisfaction, increased customer engagement, stronger customer relationships and the ability to continue from existing chats or saved chat history as reasons why they like the tool.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com