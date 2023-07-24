Here’s who Denso has promoted

Denso Products and Services Americas has added new names and familiar faces to its management team.

Michael Small has been promoted to senior manager of national accounts sales and marketing. He has been with Denso for 11 years, most recently as manager of national accounts.

Kelly Dickens has been promoted to manager of national accounts. She has been with the company for 6 years, most recently as senior account manager.

Lisa Jinn has been promoted to manager of category management. She has been with Denso for 16 years, most recently as program manager of category management.

Otto Jun has been promoted to Manager of Heavy Duty OEM/OES. Jun has been with Denso for 22 years, most recently as senior account manager.

Andrew Shlatz has been promoted to manager of heavy duty aftermarket sales. He has been with the company for 7 years, most recently as National Sales Manager.