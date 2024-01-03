Enhanced Media: Helping the EV transition with Darryl Croft, EV World, Winter 2023

Thanks for tuning in to the Enhanced Media segment for the Winter issue of EV World.

Hit the banner above to listen in as we share more from managing editor Adam Malik’s conversation with Darryl Croft, president of the Electric Vehicle Network and co-owner and vice president of OK Tire (Etobicoke), and Mavrene Brooks, EV consultant at the Electric Vehicle Network.

They talk about how the network got started, how they help consumers get more comfortable with EVs, how they help answer questions from skeptical customers and the first steps aftermarket shops should take to prepare for servicing EVs.

Tune in by clicking the banner above or by visiting your favourite podcast provider (where you’ll also find the full Auto Service World audio library):