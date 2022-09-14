H54K pulls in $10K in Ontario



High Fives For Kids raised $10,000 from its Ontario Division Golf Day.

With 134 participants out for the day, golfers hit the link at Georgetown Golf Club, about an hour outside of Toronto. After 18 holes, prizes donated from aftermarket suppliers were given away as part of a raffle, along with a 50/50 draw.

High Fives For Kids is the charitable arm of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada. It raises money to support charities through grants and scholarships that benefit children and youth.

Please see photos from the day below, along with a short video recapping the day above.

H54K Ontario Golf Day