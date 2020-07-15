Getting real help in real time

By Diane Freeman

Ever feel like the vehicle in your bay just won’t cooperate? Your tried-and-true diagnostic tricks aren’t working, and you just can’t get the vehicle to respond?

You know you have to go back to basics and check the OE service procedures. Problem is you can’t find them. Or you don’t have the right postal code to access them. Or you’re not allowed to buy the correct tools to effect the repair.

Modern auto repair is tough enough without having to deal with roadblocks from the vehicle manufacturer!

That’s the whole reason for the Repair It Right campaign – a coordinated effort by shops, jobbers, manufacturers, and associations to make sure Canadian technicians have access to the tools, training, and information necessary to fix cars.

In the past decade, vehicles have become incredibly complex, employing sophisticated technology that is protected by security protocols and restricted websites. No matter what you’re doing these days, you need the right codes, updates, procedures, and wiring diagrams. Unfortunately, some OEMs just won’t provide that information to the Canadian aftermarket. Or, if they do, they have a difficult and time-consuming process that simply isn’t workable in today’s business environment.

Service Information Requests (SIRs) are notoriously complicated, slow, and incomplete.

That’s why the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario (AARO) have decided to tackle the problem head on. There’s a strong consensus not only in Ontario, but nationally, to create a workable solution to the problem of unanswered SIRs.

Joining with the U.S.-based National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF), AARO has developed the Repair It Right program. We’re determined to secure access to service information, flash data, and reprogramming codes, as well as tools, equipment, and training that have not previously been available in Canada.

Now, if you submit your SIR through the AARO website (www.aaro.ca), you’ll get an immediate response from our team. Have a question? You can talk to someone on our technical hotline at 1-833-787-4020.

We’ve partnered with the right people. Our task force consists of training instructors, licensed technicians, part suppliers, and presidents of tier-one supplier companies. And we have a powerful ally in NASTF, which has worked with OEMs to provide the U.S. aftermarket with excellent repair solutions.

You can become a NASTF member. It’s easy and free. And the benefits are undeniable. And if you’re serious about fixing modern vehicles, you can also register to become a Vehicle Security Professional (VSP).

Considering the changes that have taken place in the automotive industry, and the aggressive way OEMs are trying to grow their service and repair business, it’s more important than ever for the aftermarket to speak with one voice and demand fairness.

That’s what Repair It Right is all about.

Vehicle service and repair is going to become even more complex moving forward. By securing a good working relationship with carmakers, and guaranteeing access to repair tools and information, we’re ensure a bright and promising future for the automotive aftermarket in Canada.

We’re here to help you get what you need, when you need it. If you find yourself struggling to repair a vehicle in your service bay because you can’t get the right service information, get in touch with us.

We’re here to help.

Diane Freeman is the executive director of the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario. You can reach her at 1-800-268-5400.