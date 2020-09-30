Fountain Tire opens DC in northern Alberta

Fountain Tire opened the doors of a new distribution centre this month in the Acheson Industrial Area west of Edmonton, Alta.

The company says the facility adds significant storage, work space and staging capacity to its operations in Western Canada, positioning the company for continued growth. New barcoding technology and streamlined inventory management round out enhancements to the company’s operations at the centre.

“At Fountain Tire, we say, ‘We’re on this road together,’ which means being attuned to all of our partners’ needs,” says Pat Witiw, vice president of information systems and supply chain at Fountain Tire. “In this case, we can increase efficiency of transportation for all involved since many of our transportation partners are located in or close to Acheson.”

“In addition, the facility provides our warehouse associates an exceptional space in which to work,” Witiw said.

The Northern Alberta distribution centre is one of five operated by Fountain Tire across Western Canada. It serves areas of Alberta, B.C., Northwest Territories and as far east as Thunder Bay, Ont.

Fountain Tire was established in 1956, and now has 160 locations spanning Central and Western Canada from Vaughan, north of Toronto, to Victoria, B.C.