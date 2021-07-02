Fountain Tire launches two programs in celebration of 65th anniversary

In celebration of 65 years in business, Fountain Tire has launched two programs to say thanks to its customers and employees.

An external contest, 65 Days of Giveaways, and an internal campaign raise awareness of the company’s longevity while offering prizes all through summer 2021.

“This milestone anniversary is an opportunity to engage with and give back to those who have helped make our company a success for the past 65 years – our loyal customers, dedicated partners and more than 2,500 associates across Canada,” says Shad Smereka, Vice President, People & Customer Experience at Fountain Tire.

Through 65 Days of Giveaways, customers have the opportunity to win $100,000 worth of prizes between June 7 and August 10, 2021. Every day, they can visit fountaintire65.com, click on a virtual bay door to reveal that day’s prize and enter for a chance to win it instantly. Prizes revealed to-date include a set of four Goodyear tires, NBA game tickets to see the Toronto Raptors, AIR MILES Reward Miles and a motorsport experience for two at the Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver, BC. An additional grand prize will be awarded on the program’s final day.

Internally, the 65th anniversary celebration engages associates at Fountain Tire’s corporate head office and across its 160 locally owned and operated stores. Associates are asked to submit photos of their summer adventures and participate in weekly photo challenges highlighting Fountain Tire spirit and community involvement. There is also a regional challenge to help “Bill,” a special 65th anniversary statue, journey to as many Fountain Tire locations as possible. Individual and group prizes will be awarded, including branded merchandise, AIR MILES, tires and other partner-donated items.

“At Fountain Tire, we like to say, ‘we’re on this road together,’” adds Smereka. “Thank you to our business partners, our associates, our customers and everyone in the Fountain Tire community! You have been on the road with us and supported the spirit of partnership that has been at the root of our company since day one.”

Fountain Tire started in 1956, when Bill Fountain opened his first store in Wainwright, Alberta. The company quickly grew from one double-bay garage to include stores across Alberta, across the Prairies and across Canada. Store managers who effectively met the needs of customers were offered ownership of the business through a 50/50 partnership in their operation. The system remains in place 65 years later, wherein the majority of Fountain Tire managers own equity in their stores and partnerships are engrained in every level of the company’s operations.

For more information, visit fountaintire.com.