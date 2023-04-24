FDP to open new plant in Mexico

FDP Virginia announced it will open a new North American friction manufacturing plant near Mexico City in early 2024.

The manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket brake components said the plant will expand its global production capability for brake pads and shoes for the automotive industry.

The company expects all equipment to be installed later this year with production underway in the first quarter of 2024.

John Carney, president of FDP noted the disruption that took place in the supply chain the last few years has forced companies to re-think how they operate in this area.

“FDP anticipated this 5 years ago and has been rewiring our supply chain for the future,” he said in the announcements.

The company highlighted that trade agreements, established infrastructure and closeness to the United States give the ability to enhance service and speed to North American customers while maintaining high quality standards to manufacturers like itself by manufacturing in Mexico. That’s beyond other benefits like a highly skilled workforce at a competitive labor cost.

“The sourcing strategies we are seeing at the OE level have changed from looking at ‘just in time’ to also looking at ‘just in case,’” Carney explained. “The goal is to both shorten and simplify the supply chain by offering a single supplier with multiple manufacturing locations and raw material sources across the world. This is why FDP has planned for the future by establishing multiple points of manufacture in the U.S., China, India, South Africa, and soon to be Mexico.”