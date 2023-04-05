EV worries drop after purchase: Study

Common consumer complaints about electric vehicles seem to go by the wayside after purchase, a study has found.

Calling it the largest-ever survey of Canadian EV drivers, the Canadian Automobile Association also reported that nearly every single person who bought an EV would do it again. However, they’re concerned about the lack of public charging options.

Concerns like driving range, cold weather performance and battery degradation drop after purchase, CAA found when asking more than 16,000 EV drivers across the country.

Drivers told CAA they spend 30 per cent of their time charging away from home. That’s why 44 per cent of them still worry about public infrastructure.

CAA also found that more than a third (36 per cent) are not confident about taking road trips in their EV. Most EV drivers (67 per cent), it observed, still own a gas vehicle, which they are more likely to use for longer journeys.

“We know EVs are gaining sales, but a lot of people still have questions,” said Ian Jack, vice president of public affairs for CAA National. “We think this research — into the actual experiences of EV drivers in Canada — sheds an important light into where the real pain points are, and where potential buyers can perhaps worry less.”

As for the concerns that did reduce following purchase, worries about range fell 37 percentage points to 30 per cent; cold-weather performance concerns dropped 25 percentage points to 33 per cent; and fears about battery degradation fell 41 percentage points to 13 per cent.

The survey also found high satisfaction rates among Canadian EV drivers. Nearly all (97 per cent) reported that they will purchase another EV when it’s time to replace their existing one. Almost nine in ten (89 per cent) said they enjoy driving their EV more; 95 per cent say their EV is more affordable; and 92% say their EV is a quieter ride than their gas vehicle.