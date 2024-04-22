EV expo ramping up for next week

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, Canada’s zero-emission vehicles conference is returning to look back on the lessons learned and the results and achievements from actions undertaken by national, regional, and international communities.

Set to take place on May 1-2, 2024 at Enercare Centre in Toronto, the expo will continue to explore ways for further strengthening of the adoption of electric vehicles and the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

What’s new and what to expect?

The theme of the 2024 event, hosted by Electric Autonomy, is “moving ideas into action.” Featuring a roster of Canada’s top EV influencers and decision-makers, this year’s programming includes 100 exhibitors and 70 speakers, offering business and government professionals everything they need to know to enable their organizations’ EV transitions.

Some of the speakers include:

Todd Smith, Ontario’s minister of energy,

Chinmay Jaju, senior manager – strategy and business development at Uber Freight,

Chris Henry, director – fleet at Purolator,

Khuzaimah Chhil, director, property management – operations at CBRE,

Scott Sharabura, vice president, electric vehicle charging at Parkland,

Rebecca Moorey, senior manager of fleet and national HR programs at Loblaw

Companies Ltd., among others.

The panels will cover a wide range of topics. From the workplace charging being an essential part of the return-to-office strategy, and why supermarkets are ideal electric vehicle charging sites, to the practical experiences and data-driven insights into how electric vehicles perform in cold conditions, the panels will be relevant to audiences from numerous sectors, including real estate, utilities, government, auto dealers, fleet operators, fuel retailers and supply chain logistics.

Apart from the knowledge-sharing sessions, the Expo will provide attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest solutions in electric trucks, charging technology, and participate in the on-site, on-road test drives of such vehicles as Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, Ford E-Transit, Lion Electric Lion6, Ford F-150. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to test drive various electric vehicles but also to get up-close looks at coveted models. These include a UPS truck from electric-first manufacturer Xos, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, a Zevo 400 from BrightDrop, an electric ice resurfacer, and more.

Exhibitor booths will showcase demonstrations of EV charging technology, with experts being available to provide information and consultations on navigating a zero-emission future. Some of the exhibitors include Volvo, SWTCH, Flo, ChargeHub, Petro-Canada, Cleo, Polara Energy, among others.

For more information on the EV & Charging Expo programming, the line-up of speakers and exhibitors, panel discussions, visit the event website.